Smart Temperature Management Market analysis by Service Type, by Vertical

Smart Temperature Management Market, By Component (Hardware, Software) By Device (Conduction, Convection), By End-user (Healthcare, Call centers, Consumer Electronics) – Global Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Temperature Management can be explained as the ability to control the temperature of a system by various technologies such as thermodynamics among others. It basically describes various processes such as heat transfer, conduction and radiation among others. However, the system is complex in nature since it consists multiple components.

The factors contributing to the growth of the smart temperature management market are increasing incidence of chronic conditions, increasing development of advanced intravascular systems, high demand for smart temperature management in various consumer electronics and miniaturization of devices. Also, the emerging markets which offer better growth opportunities and the increasing number of players in the market are the factors which are expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The technological issues associated with the component and system such as heat effect on transistor operation acts as a technological challenge. Therefore, this challenge is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Also, the high cost of smart temperature management system is expected to hinder the growth of the Smart Temperature Management Market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global smart temperature management market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Study Objectives of Smart Temperature Management Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global smart temperature management market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global smart temperature management market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, device, end-user and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global smart temperature management

The global smart temperature management market is expected to reach approximately USD 5 billion by the end of 2023 with 7% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global Smart Temperature Management Market include- API Heat Transfer (U.S.), AI Technology, Inc.(U.S.), Aavid Thermalloy, LLC (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Jaro Thermal (U.S.), LAIRD PLC (U.K.), LORD Corporation (U.S.) and HEATEX AB (U.S.) among others.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of smart temperature management into component, device, end-users and region.

Component-

Hardware

Software

Device-

Conduction

Convection

Others

End-user-

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Call Centers

Food and Beverage

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis-

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The reason is attributed to the increase in investments for these technological solutions, adoption of these smart temperature management solutions by various domains and low operational cost.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of electronic manufacturers, increasing government initiatives and the increasing adoption of these solutions by various sectors.

