Smart Syringe Global Market 2025 : Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International

Smart syringes can be defined as medical devices that are engineered with safety mechanisms to prevent the reuse of syringes and regulate unsafe injection practices.

They are equipped with features to avoid needlestick injuries in the person who uses these syringes and prevent transmission of blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and other life-threatening infections. They cater to numerous applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection.

The global Smart Syringe market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart Syringe market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Smart Syringe in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Syringe in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smart Syringe market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Smart Syringe market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Becton

Dickinson

Cardinal Health

Terumo Medical

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Smiths

Market size by Product

Auto-disable syringes

Active safety syringes

Passive safety syringes

Market size by End User

Pediatric

Adult

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Smart Syringe market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Syringe market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smart Syringe companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Smart Syringe submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

