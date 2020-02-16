SMART SPRINKLER IRRIGATION SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report focuses on the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the North America. North America sales value accounted for more than 66% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Hunter Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.52%.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Smart Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart Irrigation Controllers.

The average price of Smart Irrigation Controllers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.2% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2023, from 170 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corp

The Toro Company

The Scotts Company

Orbit Irrigation Products

Galcon

HydroPoint Data Systems

Green Electronics

Avidz

Skydrop

NxEco

Sprinkl.io, LLC.

Plaid Systems

Weathermatic

Rachio Inc.

K-Rain

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Commercial Lawns

Public Parks

Private Gardens

Other Applications

