SMART SPORTS CLOTHING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

Global Smart Sports Clothing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Adidas

Athos Works

Atlas Wearables

Basis

Beddit

Beurer

Bragi

CardioSport

Fibit

Fitbug

Garmin

Geonaute

GeoPalz

GOQii

Heapsylon

Jawbone

Jaybird

Leikr

LG

Misfit Wearables

Motorola

Muse

Nike

Omron

Oregon Scientific

Polar

Runtastic

Samsung

Sony

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Jacket

Shorts

Suits

Hat

Others

By End-User / Application

Personal

Commercial

Training

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Adidas

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Athos Works

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Atlas Wearables

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Basis

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Beddit

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Beurer

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Bragi

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 CardioSport

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Fibit

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Fitbug

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Garmin

12.12 Geonaute

12.13 GeoPalz

12.14 GOQii

12.15 Heapsylon

12.16 Jawbone

12.17 Jaybird

12.18 Leikr

12.19 LG

12.20 Misfit Wearables

12.21 Motorola

12.22 Muse

12.23 Nike

12.24 Omron

12.25 Oregon Scientific

12.26 Polar

12.27 Runtastic

12.28 Samsung

12.29 Sony

