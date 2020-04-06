Smart Smoke Detector Market 2023: Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities and Key Vendors

Smart Smoke Detector Market – Highlights

The smart smoke detector provides a user with real-time information of the fire situation. The sensors integrated in the smoke detectors detect both fast-burning, and slow-burning fires. These smart smoke detectors are capable to contact with other smart security measures deployed in the building. The rising incidents of fire, and false alarms is one of the major factors for the growth of smart smoke detectors. However, the lack of awareness among the end-uses about the technology is creating a challenge for the market growth.

Smart Smoke Detector Market – Key players

The key players in smart smoke detector market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Nest Labs (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Roost Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), BRK Brands Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), AMP Security (US), United Technologies Corporation (US), Birdi (US), Leeo Inc. (US). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Smart Smoke Detector Market – Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into network ionization detectors, photoelectric detectors, dual sensor detectors (CO and CO2), aspirating smoke detector (ASD), and laser smoke detector (LSD).

By service, the market is segmented into testing & inspection services, installation services, and maintenance & replacement services.

By power source, the market is bifurcated into hard-wired and battery-powered smoke detectors.

By connectivity, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, and others.

By end-user, the market is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial.

Smart Smoke Detector Market – Regional Analysis

The global market for smart smoke detector is driven by its usability, control, and continous monitoring ability. The market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of smart smoke detector market is covered for major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

North America is expected to lead the smart smoke detector market during the forecast period. The major contributors in this region is the US. The country has witnessed many fire incidents over the past few years in homes as well as large scale industries. The residents are thereby shifting towards smart security measures in terms of smoke detection.

On the other hand, Europe lags North America in terms rate of deployment of smart smoke detectors. Although, Europe is one of the matured regions in terms of technology, many parts of Europe rely of traditional measures of fire prevention. The residents in this region slightly refrain in shifting towards smart technology however, industries and manufacturing facilities have already started deploying smart smoke detectors.

Considering the region with highest growth rate, Asia-Pacific region is expected to possess developing countries that are racing towards advancement in every field. Among the major countries in the region, Japan is one of the advanced countries that contributes a major proportion towards the adoption of smart smoke detectors. Further, countries like China, India, and Taiwan are continuously advancing their existing systems which is expected to fuel the growth of Asia-Pacific smart smoke detectors market in coming years.

