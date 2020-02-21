Smart Shoe Market 2019 Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Study, Key Players and Trends Forecast to 2023

Smart Shoe Market Highlights:

The global smart shoe market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The smart shoe market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the Smart Shoe Market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Major Key Players:

Nike (U.S.)

Salted Venture (U.S.)

Under Armour (U.S.)

Li Ning (Xiaomi) (China)

Adidas (Germany)

Daphne and 361

Regional Analysis:

The global smart shoe market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Academic segment of smart shoe market globally drives the market majorly due to growing awareness about health. Smart shoe encourage people to walk more. Its user-friendly feature increases convenience to carry it all the time.

The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. It is due to the fast and continuous product innovation such as recently, Under Armour has added built-in sensors to their three new running shoes. It gives willingness push to smart shoe market in future prospective.

Europe is expected to show an impressive raise in the growth of global smart shoe consumption due to increased adoption of technology based products and health awareness.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing demand of smart shoe from China and India. As it is emerging region, people get aware of benefits of smart shoe and different electronic gadgets. Chinese companies focused on launching low cost smart wearable which increases its demand due to affordability. This drives the growth of smart shoe market in Asia Pacific. Recently, in March 2017, Xiaomi has launched a smart shoe in partnership with sports brand Li Ning having military-grade motion sensors feature.

Intended Audience:

Fitness Institute

Training center

Hospitals

Wearable Manufacturers

Operating system providers

Software Developers

Navigation system providers

Sensor providers

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of smart shoe into product type, distribution channel, end-users and region.

By Product Type

Step counting shoes

Positioning shoes

Navigation shoes

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Retail Stores

Departmental Stores

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest Of Asia Pacific

