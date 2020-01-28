Smart Security Market 2018-2023: Growth Policies, Companies, Regions, Trends, Challenges

Smart Security market analysis report contains all systematic and geometric brief about market overview, growth, demand and forecast research with penetrating overview and solution in the complex world of Smart Security industry. The Smart Security Market to grow at important Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.2% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Smart Security Market Report Segmented by Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, Rest of World (ROW). This Smart Security market research report focuses on the Key Manufacturers Profiles in Detail with Granular Analysis of the Market Share, Production Technology, Market Entry Strategies, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis of the Market.

Key Developments in the Smart Security Market:

December 2017 – Symantec partnered with BT, to provide best-in-class endpoint security protection. With advanced technologies, such as machine learning, memory exploit mitigation, file reputation analysis, and real-time behavior monitoring, Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 provides real-time threat protection, even against unknown threats, âzero-dayâ attacks, and ransomware.

April 2017 – Kaspersky Lab released Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business. This new edition is offered with multiple manageability enhancements, increased flexibility of data protection, and the centralized management of platforms, applications, and devices. Top Manufacturers: Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, and LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc., Symantec Corporation, FireEye Inc., CA Technologies, Barracuda Networks Inc., Comodo Group. Smart Security Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Cyber Attacks

– Rapid Adoption of Cloud Services

– Regulatory Compliance

