Smart Ring Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Smart Ring is a compact and lightweight wearable ring-type device that offers handwriting-input functionality and a reader for near-field communications (NFC) tags. A smart ring that empowers wearers to rule them all – their smartphone, smart home appliances, Google Glass, smartwatch and a variety of digital-enabled interactions, to be more precise.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the smart ring industry is generally at the beginning level, the world’s enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America, EU and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature eco-system of both software and hardware, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are enabling policies from different countries.

Smart ring industry is a high technology industry, the important part is the ecosystem and innovation technology. There has to be different cooperation between different industries such as system platform, cloud services, App store, App software, and sometime need other equipment to realize the special function.

The smart ring still have a lot of opportunities with this huge market ahead. However, the enterprises have to solve the problems such as high operating cost and some technical difficulties and so on.

The worldwide market for Smart Ring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.6% over the next five years, will reach 33 million US$ in 2024, from 7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Smart Ring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

McLear Ltd

Nod Ring

GEAK

Ringly

MOTA

Mycestro

Arcus

Thumb Track

Ring Theory

Jakcom Technology

Sirenring

Kerv

GalaGreat

VINAYA Technologies

Logbar Ring

Acare

Vring

Neyya

RHL Vision Technologies Pvt

Moodmetric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Android

IOS

Windows Phone

Compatible Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health and Movement

Device Control

Communication

