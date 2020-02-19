Smart Ring Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Smart Ring is a compact and lightweight wearable ring-type device that offers handwriting-input functionality and a reader for near-field communications (NFC) tags. A smart ring that empowers wearers to rule them all – their smartphone, smart home appliances, Google Glass, smartwatch and a variety of digital-enabled interactions, to be more precise.
Scope of the Report:
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the smart ring industry is generally at the beginning level, the world’s enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America, EU and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature eco-system of both software and hardware, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are enabling policies from different countries.
Smart ring industry is a high technology industry, the important part is the ecosystem and innovation technology. There has to be different cooperation between different industries such as system platform, cloud services, App store, App software, and sometime need other equipment to realize the special function.
The smart ring still have a lot of opportunities with this huge market ahead. However, the enterprises have to solve the problems such as high operating cost and some technical difficulties and so on.
The worldwide market for Smart Ring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.6% over the next five years, will reach 33 million US$ in 2024, from 7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Smart Ring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
McLear Ltd
Nod Ring
GEAK
Ringly
MOTA
Mycestro
Arcus
Thumb Track
Ring Theory
Jakcom Technology
Sirenring
Kerv
GalaGreat
VINAYA Technologies
Logbar Ring
Acare
Vring
Neyya
RHL Vision Technologies Pvt
Moodmetric
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Android
IOS
Windows Phone
Compatible Systems
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Health and Movement
Device Control
Communication
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Smart Ring Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Android
1.2.2 IOS
1.2.3 Windows Phone
1.2.4 Compatible Systems
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Health and Movement
1.3.2 Device Control
1.3.3 Communication
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 McLear Ltd
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Smart Ring Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 McLear Ltd Smart Ring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Nod Ring
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Smart Ring Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Nod Ring Smart Ring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 GEAK
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Smart Ring Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 GEAK Smart Ring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Ringly
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Smart Ring Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Ringly Smart Ring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 MOTA
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Smart Ring Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 MOTA Smart Ring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Mycestro
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Smart Ring Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Mycestro Smart Ring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Arcus
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Smart Ring Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Arcus Smart Ring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…..
