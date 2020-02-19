Smart Pills -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Smart Pills Industry

Description

Global Smart Pills Market is accounted for $0.55 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. Increasing occurrence of Gastro–intestinal diseases, favorable reimbursement in region and rising cancer screening awareness programs are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, technological ineffectiveness of capsule endoscopes and high price of smart pills are hindering the growth of the market. Need for rapid drug development process provides ample of opportunities for the market growth.

Smart pills are the medical devices which are utilized in invasive surgeries and have efficiently decreased the gap between healthcare and technology. It contains drug and ingestible sensor which make contact with stomach fluid identifies the type of pill taken by body. It consists of elements such as sensors, cameras and trackers that assist in better diagnostics and supervising. These devices can be easily consumed and offer a non–invasive detailed examination of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It is used for screening and treatment of diseases such as gastric ulcers, colorectal cancer and gastroesophageal disorders. Customers of smart pills mainly include aged population, immobile patients, and paralysis patients.

By Application, Capsule endoscopy is the part of endoscopy in which a small capsule and pill shaped wireless camera used to examine the digestive system. Factors such as increase in cancer screening awareness programs and raise in prevalence of Crohn’s disease and bowel cancer are fueling the capsule endoscopy market growth. It is intended to provide whole examination of GIT including images of esophagus, stomach, small intestine and large intestine. It causes minimum discomfort and also non–invasive. It is used for identifying colonic disorders, small bowel diseases and esophageal disorder.

By Geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to the technological improvement in healthcare sector, raise in prevalence of colorectal cancer, and regulatory approval of new products. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to disposable income, compulsory healthcare insurance, and increase in healthcare expenses are expected to drive the market.

Some of the key players in Smart Pills Market include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Bio –Images Research Ltd., Acamp, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medimetrics, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Capsovision, Inc., Pentax Medical Company, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG, Given Imaging, Inc, Medisafe and Medtronic.

Target Areas Covered:

• Stomach

• Large Intestine

• Esophagus

• Small Intestine

Applications Covered:

• Drug Delivery

• Patient Monitoring

• Capsule Endoscopy

• Tools

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

