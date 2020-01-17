Smart Oilfield Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Smart oilfield involves the application of advanced software, hardware, and data analysis techniques to increase the E&P efficiency of oil and gas. In an era of ever-growing energy demand and depletion of “easy oil,” smart oilfields facilitate in maximizing oilfield recovery by reducing downtime.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Smart Oilfield market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Oilfield market by product type and applications/end industries.

The services segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 38% of the market share in terms of revenue.

The Americas was the largest revenue contributor in the global smart oilfield market. North America is the world’s second-largest consumer of crude oil due to the constant demand from countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. Factors such as the increasing production from unconventional oil and gas resources such as shale formation will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, growing energy demand, efforts to maximize production from existing wells, and increasing deepwater exploration activities are the some of the major factors driving the market in the Americas.

The global Smart Oilfield market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Oilfield.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Baker Hughes

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Halliburton Corporation

Honeywell International

Schlumberger Ltd

Accenture

Kongsberg Gruppen

Microseismic

National Oilwell Varco

Paradigm

Pason Systems

Petrolink

Redline Communications Group

Rockwell Automation

Shell

Siemens

Weatherford

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Smart Oilfield Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Oilfield

1.2 Classification of Smart Oilfield by Types

1.2.1 Global Smart Oilfield Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Smart Oilfield Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.2.5 Services

1.3 Global Smart Oilfield Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Oilfield Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Smart Oilfield Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Oilfield Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Oilfield Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Oilfield Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Oilfield Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Oilfield Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Oilfield (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Baker Hughes

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Oilfield Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Baker Hughes Smart Oilfield Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Oilfield Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Smart Oilfield Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Halliburton Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Oilfield Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Halliburton Corporation Smart Oilfield Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Honeywell International

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Oilfield Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Honeywell International Smart Oilfield Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Schlumberger Ltd

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Oilfield Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Schlumberger Ltd Smart Oilfield Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

