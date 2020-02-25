SMART OFFICE MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Smart Office status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Office development in United States, Europe and China.

Smart office products help in promoting efficient use of available resources and also ensure sustainability through use of ecofriendly processes. This report analyzed the smart office by product: smart lighting, security systems, HVAC control and by building type: retrofit, new construction. Usually it contains three important parts that is Underlying hardware systems, Network protocol, Terminal.

Regionally, Europe is the biggest Consumption area of Smart Office in the world and China is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 23.84%.

From the view of application market, 41.46% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of IT Industry in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as Siemens AG with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay less money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn’t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.

In 2017, the global Smart Office market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SA

ZTE

Coor(Smart)

Crestron Electronics

Conexant

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Lighting

Security Systems

HVAC Control

Market segment by Application, split into

IT Industry

Financial sector

Communications industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Office status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Office development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Office Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Smart Lighting

1.4.3 Security Systems

1.4.4 HVAC Control

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Office Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT Industry

1.5.3 Financial sector

1.5.4 Communications industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Office Market Size

2.2 Smart Office Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Office Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Office Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Office Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Office Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Office Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Smart Office Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smart Office Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Office Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Office Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Office Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Smart Office Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Siemens AG

12.1.1 Siemens AG Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.1.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.2 Johnson Controls Inc.

12.2.1 Johnson Controls Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.2.4 Johnson Controls Inc. Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Johnson Controls Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.4.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.4.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 ABB Ltd.

12.5.1 ABB Ltd. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.5.4 ABB Ltd. Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Schneider Electric SA

12.6.1 Schneider Electric SA Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.6.4 Schneider Electric SA Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Schneider Electric SA Recent Development

12.7 ZTE

12.7.1 ZTE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.7.4 ZTE Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ZTE Recent Development

12.8 Coor(Smart)

12.8.1 Coor(Smart) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.8.4 Coor(Smart) Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Coor(Smart) Recent Development

12.9 Crestron Electronics

12.9.1 Crestron Electronics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.9.4 Crestron Electronics Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Crestron Electronics Recent Development

12.10 Conexant

12.10.1 Conexant Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Smart Office Introduction

12.10.4 Conexant Revenue in Smart Office Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Conexant Recent Development

……Continued

