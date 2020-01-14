Smart Mirrors Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Smart Mirrors Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new Research to its studies database.

A smart mirror is an ordinary mirror with additional features and functionalities, incorporating capabilities that are otherwise done manually or in some computing system other than the mirror.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Magna International

Electric Mirror

Perseus Mirrors

Evernue

Seura

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Toshiba

OAK Labs

MemoMi Labs

Gentex

Pro Display

Samsung

Alke

ActiMirror

SERAKU Co., Ltd

Keonn Technologies

Scope of the Report:

This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the automotive sector dominated the end-user segment and is expected to continue the domination during the forecast period. Factors like increasing car production globally and availability of a wide range of features like GPS navigation, displays and cameras has led to rising adoption of smart mirrors.

In terms of geography, the EMEA led the global smart mirrors market during 2017 and is expected to continue its dominion over the next few years. The main contributor for the region’s growth is the announcement of regulations by the governments of many countries. Moreover, the rising trend of smart homes and the rising demand for the integration of smart mirrors in automobiles in Europe propels the growth of the market.

The worldwide market for Smart Mirrors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Self-Dimming Mirrors

Self-Cleaning Mirrors

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical

Consumer and Household

Retail

Automotive

Other

