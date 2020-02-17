Smart Meters Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2017 to 2023

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

The global Smart Meters market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara

Nuri Telecom

Sagemcom

Trilliant

Iskraemeco

Echelon

Tantalus Systems

ZIV

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

Huayi Electronics

Changyi Group

Gaoke

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

Risesun Group

Banner

Bada Instruments

Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1794043-global-smart-meters-market-research-report-2011-2023

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Single-phase smart meter

Three-phase smart meter

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Residential application

Commercial application

Industrial application

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1794043-global-smart-meters-market-research-report-2011-2023

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Specifications

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

1.2.1.1 Single-phase smart meter

1.2.1.2 Three-phase smart meter

1.2.2 by Application

1.2.2.1 Residential application

1.2.2.2 Commercial application

1.2.2.3 Industrial application

1.2.3 by Regions

….

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Landis+Gyr

8.1.2 Profile

8.1.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Itron

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 GE Digital Energy

8.3.1 Profile

8.3.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Siemens

8.4.1 Profile

8.4.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Kamstrup

8.5.1 Profile

8.5.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Sensus

8.6.1 Profile

8.6.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Elster Group

8.7.1 Profile

8.7.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Silver Spring Networks

8.8.1 Profile

8.8.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Aclara

8.9.1 Profile

8.9.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Nuri Telecom

8.10.1 Profile

8.10.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Sagemcom

8.12 Trilliant

8.13 Iskraemeco

8.14 Echelon

8.15 Tantalus Systems

8.16 ZIV

8.17 Sanxing

8.18 Linyang Electronics

8.19 Wasion Group

8.20 Haixing Electrical

8.21 Techrise Electronics

8.22 Chintim Instruments

8.23 XJ Measurement & Control Meter

8.24 Clou Electronics

8.25 HND Electronics

8.26 Longi

8.27 Hengye Electronics

8.28 Holley Metering

8.29 Wellsun Electric Meter

8.30 Sunrise

8.31 Xiou International Group

8.32 Pax Electronic Technlogy

8.33 Huayi Electronics

8.34 Changyi Group

8.35 Gaoke

8.36 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

8.37 Risesun Group

8.38 Banner

8.39 Bada Instruments

8.40 Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1794043

Continued….