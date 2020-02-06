Smart Meter Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growtht 2019-2025

A smart meter is an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy and communicates the information to the electricity supplier for monitoring and billing.

Government policies supporting the installation of water meters coupled with growing inclination towards energy efficiency is anticipated to drive demand for smart meters.

The global Smart Meter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Meter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Meter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell

Itron

Xylem

EDMI

Badger Meter

Holley Metering

ICSA

Aclara Technologies

Kamstrup

Wasion Group

Microchip Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SMETS1

SMETS2

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Meter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Meter

1.2 Smart Meter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Meter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SMETS1

1.2.3 SMETS2

1.3 Smart Meter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Meter Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

2 Global Smart Meter Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Meter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Meter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Meter Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Meter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Meter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Meter Market Concentration Rate

