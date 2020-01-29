Smart Meter Industry, 2019 Market Research Report

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart Meter Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 176 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.
The largest smart meter markets have been North America, Europe and eastern Asia (particularly China). And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading global firms include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Elster Group (Germany), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China), among others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest smart meter markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local manufacturers. In China, for example, local manufacturers supply the bulk of the market.
China has become the world’s largest market for smart electricity meters as a result of several initiatives by the Chinese national government. The demand for smart meters in China is expected to grow from 62.3 million units in 2015 to 120 million units by 2021.
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Meter market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Meter business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Meter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Smart Meter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Order a Request sample Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/526850
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Landis+Gyr
Itron
GE Digital Energy
Siemens
Kamstrup
Sensus
Elster Group
Silver Spring Networks
Aclara
Nuri Telecom
Sagemcom
Trilliant
Iskraemeco
Echelon
Tantalus Systems
ZIV
Sanxing
Linyang Electronics
Wasion Group
Haixing Electrical
Techrise Electronics
Chintim Instruments
XJ Measurement and Control Meter
Clou Electronics
HND Electronics
Longi
Hengye Electronics
Holey Metering
Wellsun Electric Meter
Sunrise
Xiou International Group
Pax Electronic Technology
Huayi Electronics
Changyi Group
Gaoke
Shenzhen Kaifa Technology
Risesun Group
Banner
Bada Instruments
Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Single-phase smart meter
Three-phase smart meter
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential application
Commercial application
Industrial application
Browse full table of contents and data tables at:
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Smart-Meter-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East and Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Order a Purchase Report Copy @
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/526850
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Smart Meter consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Smart Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Smart Meter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Smart Meter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Smart Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
About Us:
MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global and Chinese industries, organizations, products, and trends.
Contact Us
Mr. Jeet Jain
Sales Manager
+1-240-284-8070(U.S)
+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)
Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook