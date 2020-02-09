Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market – Concerns over the Environment Surge Uptake for Growth

Smart lighting and control systems are being extensively used in several sectors as they offer exceptional energy-efficient along with automated control. The demand for these technologies and systems are expected to soar in times when energy consumption and its hazardous impact on the environment have become a heated debate.

While the smart lighting solutions allow energy optimization, the control system permits users to control the luminance levels of lighting in accordance to the ambiance, intensity of daylight, infrastructure, and others such as occupancy, and physical presence. According to the research report, the global market is expected to be worth US$96.38 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$26.26 bn in 2015. The market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 15.6% during the period from 2016 to 2024.

Smart lighting and control systems enable high energy efficiency and improved lighting controls in lighting applications. The increasing adoption across residential and outdoor lighting applications such as street lighting, parking lots, walkways, and others such as playing fields is developing strong demand for smart lighting and control systems across the world.

The growing deployment of smart lighting solutions in street lighting projects, and home automation projects are primarily driving the smart lighting and control systems market. The robust demand for wireless lighting controls is forming around the globe owning to the growing penetration of smartphones and internet of things technology (IoT).

In addition, the governments across the world are emphasizing on greenhouse emission awareness, and energy conservation by promoting substantial initiatives and implementing sustainable solutions which is supplementing the growth of smart lighting and control systems market.

Businesses across these various sectors such as commercial, and industrial are focusing on implementation of smart lighting and control systems in order to reduce the operation and maintenance costs. Many vendors are integrating various technologies such as daylight sensing, proximity sensing, and smartphones with smart lighting to enhance the performance and competency of lighting systems.