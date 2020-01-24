Smart Label Market 2018-2023 Know Leading Countries and Top Manufacturers

Global Smart Label market (Request Sample Here) intelligence report is prepared to focus on the current trends, a financial overview of the industry and historical data evaluation based on the proficient research insights and complete Smart Label market dynamics.

Smart Label market linked into the aspect of an advantage for its members of the company. Even the market report has been presenting Smart Label trends on the current market, research of expansion drivers industry, and constraints. It features comprehensive profiles of Smart Label industry player’s investigation of improvements in tech, and also version analysis.

Smart Label market is expected to grow 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Smart Label market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc, Checkpoints Systems, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Intermec, Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd, Sato Holdings Corporation, Thin Film Electronics ASA, Smartrac N.V., Muehlbauer Holding AG.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Smart Label market report includes regions US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan with respect to market size, market share, production, consumption and forecast.

Key Developments in the Smart Label Market:

December 2017 – CCL Industries signed an agreement to acquire Innovia for USD 1.13 billion, a specialty and global producer of co-extruded, bi-axially oriented polypropylene films for labels, packaging & security applications. This acquisition is aimed at strengthening CCLâs capability for polymer banknotes significantly, and also expands its portfolio of security products, customers, markets and technologies.

December 2017 – CCL Industries signed an agreement to acquire Innovia for USD 1.13 billion, a specialty and global producer of co-extruded, bi-axially oriented polypropylene films for labels, packaging & security applications. This acquisition is aimed at strengthening CCLâs capability for polymer banknotes significantly, and also expands its portfolio of security products, customers, markets and technologies.

June 2017 – Avery Dennison Corporation acquired Yongle Tape Company Ltd., a manufacturer of specialty tapes and related products in a variety of industrial markets.Yongle Tape is Chinaâs leading manufacturer of cable harnessing and insulation tapes. The company is a key supplier to both Chinese and global automakers, with a portfolio of high-value products that are specified by the automotive OEMs, and their suppliers. This acquisition is aimed at expanding the companyâs global foot print, and strengthening its manufacturing facilities.

Drivers

– Demand for Security and Tracking Solutions

– Demand for All-in-One Package Security Solutions

