Smart Irrigation Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Smart Irrigation Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the emergence of IoT and convergence of multiple control functionalities.

Increasing world population is resulting in a shortage of food & water which has boosted the adoption of efficient replacement systems to preserve natural water reserves including smart irrigation systems. Smart irrigation technology is highly profitable for farming operations. Factors such as increasing use of upgraded technologies such as IoT devices and cloud computing in the agriculture field is driving the potential growth of smart irrigation market. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology and solutions are widely to attain improved operational efficiency, maximized yield, and minimum wastage by using real-time field data collection and data analysis.

Moreover, increasing R&D investment for developing reliable irrigation scheduling solutions, growing interest on developing smart irrigation solutions using advanced technology and continuous improvement in sensing and monitoring devices will accelerate the growth of global smart irrigation market. Also, rising necessity to monitor and control the water requirements of the field due to inadequate rainfall and water scarcity across the globe will further expected to fuel the growth of global smart irrigation market over the forecast period. Furthermore, existing players of smart irrigation controllers are largely focusing on integrating smartphone control functionality that can allow communication via smart home systems through voice. Additionally, manufacturers have integrated additional functionalities to their products, for instance, soil health analytics and drone integration to cater their base in the global smart irrigation Market.

Global Smart Irrigation Market Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global smart irrigation market include The Toro Company, Netafim , Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint, Rachio, Banyan Water, Rain Machine, ET Water, Galcon, Weathermatic, Blossom, Skydrop, Delta-T Devices, Calsense, AquaSpy, Soil Scout, Caipos, Acclima, and Rain Machine. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater customer bases in the global market.

Smart Irrigation Controllers to Gain High Traction in the Global Market of Smart Irrigation during the Anticipated Period

Smart irrigation controller systems will remain predominantly high in the expansion of the market over the forecast period. Owing to the increasing adoption of controller devices for automatic irrigation scheduling in applications such as agriculture, lawns and gardens in residential and commercial property, and landscaping. It uses weather and sensor data to automatically adjust irrigation schedules to any environmental changes. Moreover, the effectiveness of smart irrigation solutions continues to remain relies on the efficiency of controller systems. However, the smart irrigation controller systems, soil moisture sensors, and water management platform are also expected to hold leading component-type. In addition, it has additional features, such as inbuilt programs to maintain watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, and remote operation and input terminals for sensors such as rain/freeze and soil moisture.

North America Is Expected To Dominate the Global Smart Irrigation Market during Forecast Period

North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Developing countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, and so is the factor of the high market share of this region in the smart irrigation market. The region has the highest number of smart irrigation systems installed at farms, residential landscapes, and golf courses. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. While nascent integration of technologies in farming practice will act as an impediment, but progressive economies such as India, South Korea, and China are showcasing great leaps towards steadfast adoption of smart irrigation. The APAC region is growing as the leading players in the global smart irrigation market are focussing on tapping the demands of this region.

The agriculture industry in the last couple of years has evolved drastically. Technology or AgTech has turned into an indispensable part to conduct business for every farmer, agronomist, and ag retailer. Modern agriculture stretches much beyond just traditional production of animal fees and human food products. Nursery plants, timber, fibers, leather, and fertilizers, all constitute a key constituent of the agriculture industry today.

The new water conservation and water management initiatives such as drip irrigation and watershed management play a crucial role in cementing the agricultural industry. Being aware regarding the relevance of water resources, people are moving forward and taking concrete endeavors to conserve water. Various government agencies are monitoring the use of water and also empowering the farming fraternity through international and national standards. Moreover, farmers are offered incentives and loan waivers to use water judiciously that are helping in their survival resulting in economic development. Various favorable initiatives, such as water user association, drip irrigation, water conservation, and watershed management are helping to strengthen the agricultural industry.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Research Framework

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Global Smart Irrigation Market Overview

Chapter 5 Global Smart Irrigation Market, By System Type

Chapter 6 Global Smart Irrigation Market, By Components

Chapter 7 Global Smart Irrigation Market, By Application

Chapter 10. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

10.1 Rain Bird Corporation

10.2 Netafim Ltd.

10.3 HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.

10.4 Rachio Inc.

10.5 The Toro Company

Continued….

