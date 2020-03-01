Smart Irrigation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Smart Irrigation market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smart Irrigation market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
HydroPoint Data Systems
Galcon
Netafim
Rachio
Hunter Industries
Orbit Irrigation Products
Telsco Industries
Valmont Industries
Blossom
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Smart Irrigation Controller System
Soil Moisture Sensor
Water Management Platform
Flow Management Solution
Rain or Freeze Sensor
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Agri Professionals
Communities
Commercial Properties
Government
Education & Play Grounds
Architect & Specifiers
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Smart Irrigation Market Research Report 2018
1 Smart Irrigation Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Irrigation
1.2 Smart Irrigation Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Smart Irrigation Controller System
1.2.3 Soil Moisture Sensor
1.2.5 Water Management Platform
1.2.6 Flow Management Solution
1.2.7 Rain or Freeze Sensor
Other
1.3 Global Smart Irrigation Segment by Application
1.3.1 Smart Irrigation Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Agri Professionals
1.3.3 Communities
1.3.4 Commercial Properties
1.3.5 Government
1.3.6 Education & Play Grounds
1.3.7 Architect & Specifiers
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Global Smart Irrigation Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Smart Irrigation (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Smart Irrigation Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Smart Irrigation Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Smart Irrigation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Rain Bird Corporation
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Smart Irrigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 The Toro Company
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Smart Irrigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 HydroPoint Data Systems
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Smart Irrigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 HydroPoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Galcon
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Smart Irrigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Galcon Smart Irrigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Netafim
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Smart Irrigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Netafim Smart Irrigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Rachio
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Smart Irrigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Rachio Smart Irrigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Hunter Industries
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Smart Irrigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
