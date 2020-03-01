Smart Irrigation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Smart Irrigation market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smart Irrigation market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

HydroPoint Data Systems

Galcon

Netafim

Rachio

Hunter Industries

Orbit Irrigation Products

Telsco Industries

Valmont Industries

Blossom

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Smart Irrigation Controller System

Soil Moisture Sensor

Water Management Platform

Flow Management Solution

Rain or Freeze Sensor

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agri Professionals

Communities

Commercial Properties

Government

Education & Play Grounds

Architect & Specifiers

Other

