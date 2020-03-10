Smart Infrastructure Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Development Trends & Future Growth Drivers

Various drivers are propelling Smart City developmentsThe impetuous towards developing Smart Cities can be driven by a number of factors. It may be that citizens, who have increasingly becoming accustomed to the convenience of services being made available through the internet and through apps on their smart phones and tablets become frustrated when ICT services and infrastructure aren’t keeping up. This in turn places pressure on Governments and operators to improve the situation which leads to looking at the infrastructure issues of a community from a holistic view.

The economy is another driver of Smart City initiatives. In many areas the cost of running the society and the economy has risen to unsustainable levels. At the same time, modern technology can reduce these costs and the organisations, companies and cities that are harnessing this are able to be far more competitive. On a city level, cities will need to be able to facilitate this in order to attract new investments, new jobs, new citizens and new developments. Modern technology provides citizens, companies and investors with far greater flexibility to choose between cities, both nationally and internationally. We see what can be achieved – for instance, in Glasgow in the UK and Newcastle in Australia.

Social, technological and economic developments have accelerated over the last 200 years to such an extent that they are moving faster than the ‘normal evolutionary processes’. Technological advances in M2M, IoT and data analytics are perhaps the only developments that will be able to keep pace with these changes, creating a world with more intelligent and smarter communities.

Key developments:

There is a growing trend towards Urbanisation and in 2017 there are now more citizens living in cities than in rural areas.

The home is considered by many as the next battlefield for technology companies, where all home devices would connect in an Internet-of-Things controlled by a smartphone or tablet.

M2M connections linked to Smart/connected cities will have one of the fastest growths (CAGR) through to 2021.

With energy consumption expected to grow worldwide by more than 40% over the next 25 years, demand in some parts of the world could exceed 100% in that time. This will produce an increase in competition for resources, resulting in higher costs. In an environment such as this; energy efficiency will become even more important and there will be a growing urgency for Smart Energy development. Development of Smart Transport technologies and strategies is well underway in many parts of the world. Smart vehicles in particular have become a very popular sector for innovation with not only the large car companies having a hand in this; but also, the Internet technology enterprises like Google.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. Smart infrastructure transformation

1.1 Cities and Communities Undergo Transformation

1.1.1 Defining smart cities

1.1.2 Smart city challenges becoming clearer

1.1.3 PPPPs – cities collaborating with citizens and private enterprise

1.1.4 The drivers behind smart cities

1.1.5 Published smart city statistics

1.1.6 Smart city apps

1.1.7 The use of telecommunications in smart cities

1.1.8 Smart buildings

1.1.9 Smart Cities and the open data dilemma

1.1.10 Connected homes still have a way to go

1.1.11 Alphabet, Microsoft, Samsung and Apple target smart Home market

1.1.12 Standards

1.1.13 Smart Cities, Smart Councils

1.1.14 Rhineland economic model is closest to smart city developments

1.1.15 Leading smart cites and communities

1.1.16 A great city is much more than a smart city

2. Smart energy

2.1 Smart Grids and Smart Meters Trends and Analysis

2.1.1 Introduction

2.1.2 Radical changes for electricity utilities

2.1.3 The future of the electricity industry

2.1.4 Market analysis 2017

2.1.5 The second phase: Smart Grid 2.0

2.1.6 Key trends and Developments

2.1.7 Strategic mistakes from governments and the energy industry

2.1.8 Where are the government leaders?

2.1.9 Smart energy for the future

2.1.10 Smart grid vision

2.1.11 Smart grid benefits and challenges

2.1.12 Global smart meter market

2.1.13 A concept, not a single technology

2.1.14 M2M is a key component

3. Intelligent transport systems and drones

3.1 Smart Transport Trends and Analysis

3.2 Smart transport – introduction

3.3 Smart vehicles

3.4 Autonomous car market

3.4.1 Market statistics

3.4.2 Regulatory development

3.4.3 Autonomous driving available in some new car models

3.4.4 IoT and autonomous cars

3.4.5 Personal Rapid Transit (PRT)

3.5 Electric vehicles

3.5.1 NASA’s autonomous EV

3.5.2 Wireless charging

3.5.3 Connected car market

3.5.4 The upcoming electric vehicle tsunami

3.6 Dedicated Short-Range Communications

3.7 Freight in the digital age

3.8 Further smart transport project examples

3.8.1 The highway of the future – Oss, The Netherlands

3.8.2 Smart streetlights: gateway to smart cities

3.8.3 Smart parking – SFpark

3.8.4 Google Traffic

3.8.5 Vehicle telematics

3.8.6 e-Call

3.9 Drones and Unmanned Aircraft

3.9.1 Drone companies become hot property

3.9.2 Facebook testing internet delivery drone

3.10 Examples of applications for drones

3.10.1 Drones for Wind Turbine Inspection

3.10.2 Mobile network testing using drones

3.10.3 Drones used for reforestation

3.10.4 The ambulance drone

3.10.5 Drones trialled in fighting bushfires

3.10.6 Google Titan Drones and Loon Balloons

3.10.7 Drones delivering medicines in PNG

4. Artificial intelligence

4.1 Smart Societies based on Artificial Intelligence

4.1.1 The proposition

4.1.2 Philosophy and science

4.1.3 Social and economic developments

4.1.4 Are we reaching another breaking point?

4.1.5 Solutions by using information technology to increase our intelligence

4.1.6 Examples of developments

4.1.7 Robots vs the sharing economy

4.1.8 Conclusion

5. M2M and IoT

5.1 Internet of Everything and Machine-to-Machine Trends and Analysis

5.1.1 Analysis of the M2M and IoT market

5.1.2 OECD report on internet of things and M2M

5.1.3 Global M2M market

5.1.4 Internet of ‘Things’ (IoT)

5.1.5 IoT standardisation developments

5.1.6 Telcos and the science of Big Data

5.1.7 Sensors

5.1.8 Radio-frequency identification (RFID)

5.1.9 Application examples

5.1.10 Conclusion: Connected lifestyle

..…..Continued

