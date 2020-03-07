Smart Homes and Buildings Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

This report focuses on the global Smart Homes and Buildings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Homes and Buildings development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Emerson Electric
Honeywell International
Siemens
Robert Bosch
Control4 Corporation
Leviton Manufacturing
United Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Energy Management
Lighting Control
HVAC Control
Safety and Security
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Government Organizations
Residential Users
Commercial Users
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Homes and Buildings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Homes and Buildings development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Homes and Buildings are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Energy Management
1.4.3 Lighting Control
1.4.4 HVAC Control
1.4.5 Safety and Security
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government Organizations
1.5.3 Residential Users
1.5.4 Commercial Users
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size
2.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Homes and Buildings Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Homes and Buildings Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Emerson Electric
12.2.1 Emerson Electric Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.2.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell International
12.3.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Siemens Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.5 Robert Bosch
12.5.1 Robert Bosch Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.5.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development
12.6 Control4 Corporation
12.6.1 Control4 Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.6.4 Control4 Corporation Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Control4 Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Leviton Manufacturing
12.7.1 Leviton Manufacturing Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.7.4 Leviton Manufacturing Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Leviton Manufacturing Recent Development
12.8 United Technologies
12.8.1 United Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.8.4 United Technologies Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 United Technologies Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
