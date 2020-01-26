Smart Grid Technology Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corp
Cisco Systems
Comverge Inc.
Cooper Power Systems, LLC
Echelon Corp
Elster Group SE
eMeter Corporation
GE Energy
Grid Net Inc.
Infrax Systems Inc.
Iskraemeco
Itron Inc.
Landis+GYR Ltd
OSIsoft LLC
Power Plus Communications AG
S&C Electric Co.
Schneider Electric SA
Trilliant Inc.
Ventyx Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Distribution Management Systems (DMS)
Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)
Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Outage Management Systems (OMS)
Smart Meter
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Use
Commercial Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Grid Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Grid Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Distribution Management Systems (DMS)
1.4.3 Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)
1.4.4 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)
1.4.5 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
1.4.6 Outage Management Systems (OMS)
1.4.7 Smart Meter
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Grid Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial Use
1.5.3 Commercial Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Grid Technology Market Size
2.2 Smart Grid Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Grid Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Corp
12.1.1 IBM Corp Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corp Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Corp Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.3 Comverge Inc.
12.3.1 Comverge Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Comverge Inc. Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Comverge Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Cooper Power Systems, LLC
12.4.1 Cooper Power Systems, LLC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Cooper Power Systems, LLC Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Cooper Power Systems, LLC Recent Development
12.5 Echelon Corp
12.5.1 Echelon Corp Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Echelon Corp Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Echelon Corp Recent Development
Continued…….
