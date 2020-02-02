Smart Grid Sensors 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Smart Grid Sensors Market 2019

A smart grid is an evolved grid system that manages electricity demand in a sustainable, reliable and economic manner, built on advanced infrastructure and tuned to facilitate the integration of all involved.

A smart grid sensor has four parts: a transducer, a microcomputer, a transceiver and a power source. The transducer generates electrical signals based on phenomena such as power-line voltage. The microcomputer processes and stores the sensor output. The transceiver, which can be hard-wired or wireless, receives commands from a central computer and transmits data to that computer. The power for each sensor is derived from the electric utility or from a battery.

Smart grid sensors can achieve real-time transmission of data sampling and processing. It can handle data in its onboard communication module for communication and feedback. These features is smart grid sensors different from ordinary grid sensor

Scope of the Report:

The smart grid sensors industry is a new industry. Test and process data in real time is an important part of smart grid, which is particularly evident, in the construction of the smart grid. With the development of smart grid, smart grid sensors demand is also growing, explosive growth in the market clearly.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tollgrade

Coope(Eaton)

Sentient

QinetiQ

ABB

GE

Arteche

Landis+Gyr

3M

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cellular Sensors

Wi-Fi Sensors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Infrastructure

Demand Response

Data Collection and Control

