Smart Grid Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

Smart Grid Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Smart Grid Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Smart Grid Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Grid Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Smart Grid Market represents an unprecedented opportunity to move the energy industry into a new era of reliability, availability, and efficiency that will contribute to our economic and environmental health. Due to a rise in government support and substantial investment by organizations towards smart grid technology implementation, the industry is projected to witness positive growth. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global investment in digital electricity infrastructure was over USD 50 billion in 2017. A similar increase is expected from growing needs for cooling, with the number of home air conditioners in developing economies rising to 2.5 billion units, up from about 600 million today. Strengthening focus toward renewable energy integration along with growing implementation of ICT technologies will push the distribution smart grid market growth. In addition, raising awareness toward energy efficiency backed by increasing legislative funding to strengthen grid reliability will complement the business landscape. Growing energy demand accompanied by growing concerns relating to unplanned power outages and environment protection will boost the smart grid market growth.

End Use Deployment segment holds the largest market share of the global smart grid market during the forecast period

Global Smart Grid Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as General Electric, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Aclara, Cisco, OSI, IBM, Wipro, Honeywell, Oracle, S&C Electric Company, Eaton, Trilliant Holdings, Globema, Tech Mahindra, Enel X, eSmart Systems, and Grid4C are the leading players of smart grid market across the globe.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4158695-global-smart-grid-market-by-technology-smart-t

In 2017, End Use systems accounted for over 30 % of the global smart grid market share. Transparent communication of consumption patterns, lower outage response duration, improved utilization of resources and high energy efficiency will sustain the product penetration across customer side systems. These systems facilitate utilities to proactively provide services and information to end users

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global smart grid market during the forecast period

Geographically, North America dominates the overall global smart grid market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period owing to massive investment in the power supply sector. Rising demand for secure and reliable power supply forms the major factor in raising the market in Asia-Pacific. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in China, Japan and India are also contributing to the growth.

Key Stakeholders

Smart Grid Manufacturers

Smart Grid Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Smart Grid Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4158695-global-smart-grid-market-by-technology-smart-t

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Research Framework

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Global Smart Grid Market Overview

Chapter 5 Global Smart Grid Market, By System Type

Chapter 6 Global Smart Grid Market, By Components

Chapter 7 Global Smart Grid Market, By Application

Chapter 10. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

Continued….

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

[email protected]

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)