SMART GRID MANAGED SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, ANALYSIS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Description

Smart grid managed services refer to the synchronization of different smart grid software and related hardware technologies. They also include operational services such as deployment of AMIs and smart meters, and integration of renewable energy with the smart grids.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Smart Grid Managed Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Grid Managed Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The DMS market segment to account for almost 40% of the total market share. A DMS integrates all the systems of the grid and acts as a decision support system. Its ability to take corrective measures, finds faults, and provide useful information to the operator to manage the grid more efficiently will lead to its augmented adoption during the forecast period. Furthermore, with the increasing focus on renewable energy installations and demand-response programs, the demand for DMS will witness a stark increase.

The global smart grid managed services market is dominated by the Americas, which accounts for about two-thirds of the overall market share. Adoption of smart meters and the upgradation of older systems are a couple of reasons behind the growth and domination of this region. Smart grids help providers to manage power demands during peak and non-peak hours and also helps them to improve the operational efficiency. Setting up smart grids also helps to cut down on carbon emissions.

The global Smart Grid Managed Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Grid Managed Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GE-Alstom

IBM Corp

Siemens Corp

Ericsson

Itron

Lockheed Martin

Alcatel-Lucent

Accenture Plc

Capgemini SA

AT&T

EnerNOC

Infosys

Wipro

FirstCarbon Solutions

HCL Technologies

Tendril Networks

Trilliant Energy Services

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

Data Analytics

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Utilities

Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Smart Grid Managed Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Grid Managed Services

1.2 Classification of Smart Grid Managed Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Smart Grid Managed Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Smart Grid Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Energy Management Systems (EMS)

1.2.4 Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

1.2.5 Data Analytics

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Power Utilities

1.3.3 Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Grid Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Grid Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Grid Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Grid Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Grid Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Grid Managed Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE-Alstom

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Grid Managed Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GE-Alstom Smart Grid Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM Corp

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Grid Managed Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Corp Smart Grid Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Siemens Corp

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Grid Managed Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Siemens Corp Smart Grid Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ericsson

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Grid Managed Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ericsson Smart Grid Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Itron

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Grid Managed Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Itron Smart Grid Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Lockheed Martin

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart Grid Managed Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Lockheed Martin Smart Grid Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

