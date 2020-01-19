Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) 2018 Global Market Key Players – Cisco Systems, GE Energy, Control4, Honeywell – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
HAN is a network of energy management devices, consumer electronics, signal-controlled appliances, and applications within a home. It is the communication capability within a home. HAN specifications include Zigbee, HomePlug, Z-Wave, and Wireless M-Bus. Instead of a network of servers and computers, HAN connects devices that are capable of sending and receiving signals from a meter, in-home displays, and HEM applications.
In 2017, the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
GE Energy
Control4
Honeywell
Silver Spring Networks
Tendril Networks
Calico Energy
Google
Motorola Mobility Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Zigbee
HomePlug
Wireless M-Bus
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Apartments
Villas
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
