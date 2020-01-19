Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) 2018 Global Market Key Players – Cisco Systems, GE Energy, Control4, Honeywell – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

HAN is a network of energy management devices, consumer electronics, signal-controlled appliances, and applications within a home. It is the communication capability within a home. HAN specifications include Zigbee, HomePlug, Z-Wave, and Wireless M-Bus. Instead of a network of servers and computers, HAN connects devices that are capable of sending and receiving signals from a meter, in-home displays, and HEM applications.

In 2017, the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

GE Energy

Control4

Honeywell

Silver Spring Networks

Tendril Networks

Calico Energy

Google

Motorola Mobility Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Zigbee

HomePlug

Wireless M-Bus

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Apartments

Villas

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

