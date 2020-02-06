Smart Greenhouse Market by Type – 2024 | MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart Greenhouse Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 121 pages with table and figures in it.

Smart greenhouse is based on the vision of a greenhouse that would maintain a perfect micro-climate for a particular crop being cultivated inside. It would be perfectly tailored to the vegetation inside to maximize its efficiency. In some regions, smart greenhouse is also the best choice for water saving due to the advanced irrigation system. In recent years, people also access to electric power through solar-photovoltaic technology.

Smart greenhouse has cognitive abilities to sense its surrounding environment and either use or block certain features to maintain the micro-climate. Such environment variables that are most important for crop are air temperature and soil humidity level. Control systems get information through specific sensors and compare it with set value to judge whether or not to change the state of HVAC system and irrigation system.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Greenhouse in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in United States, Israel and Netherlands, the smart greenhouse industry is at a more advanced level, the world’s most advanced enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. These foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese smart greenhouse production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Now the production and consumption are basically done locally, the import and export is not huge in each region. In the past, some companies and governments import product from the companies in Netherlands and United States, but due to the design, environment and climate factors, the product was not working well in these regions. Therefore now import and export remains at a low quantity level.

The worldwide market for Smart Greenhouse is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schaefer Ventilation

Delta T Solution

Modine

Trueleaf

Coolair

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-Hydroponic Smart Greenhouse

Hydroponic Smart Greenhouse

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vegetables

Flowers and ornamentals

Fruit plants

Nursery crops

Others

Generally, a smart greenhouse should have several components like control system, HVAC system, irrigation system, growing light and others. With these systems, smart greenhouses are widely applied in the cultivations of Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, and Nursery Crops.

Highlights of the Global Smart Greenhouse report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Smart Greenhouse market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Greenhouse market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Greenhouse Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Greenhouse , with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Greenhouse , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Greenhouse , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Smart Greenhouse market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Greenhouse sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

