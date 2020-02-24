Smart Gas Meter Market Review From 2019 To 2023 Research Report

Smart Gas Meter Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis To 2023 is latest research report, published by “Market Research Future”. Global Smart Gas Meter Market segmented By Product (Diaphragm, Turbine, Rotary Piston And Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial And Industrial) By Region – Forecast To 2024,

Players Covered:

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Itron Inc. (U.S.), EDMI (Singapore), Apator Group (Poland), DIEHL Metering (Germany), Zenner (Germany), MeteRSit (Italy), and Flonidan A/S (Denmark).

Smart Gas Meter Market Insights:

Gas monitoring solutions such as smart gas meters are on their way to become a norm in the years to come on account of the rising concerns over fast exhaustion of natural gases. A rapid escalation has been observed in adoption of smart gas meters as households and businesses strive for a greater visibility and control over their gas consumption. Besides, these meters are becoming the go-to solution for addressing issues of extensive or unaccounted gas consumption. In 2017, more than USD 1,900 Mn worth smart gas meters were shipped globally. Market Research Future (MRFR) projects a strong growth for the global smart gas meters market between 2018 and 2024.

Report Overview:

The report delivers an impartial assessment of the global smart gas meters market. The assessment structure comprises of wide range of parameters such as player analysis, value chain analysis, pricing analysis, investment opportunity analysis, demand & supply gap analysis. The report also discusses the key micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the market during the review period. A section of the report highlights market dynamics such as divers, trends, opportunities and restraints. This will allow report users to make informed decisions and develop investment plans for the future. Historical trend, current market scenario and future growth prospects of the market are also covered in the report.

The segmental analysis of the global smart gas meters market has been conducted on the basis of product, application and region. Based on product, diaphragm gas meters, turbine gas meters, rotary gas meters have been majorly discussed in the report. By application, the key market segments analyzed in the report include residential, commercial and industrial applications. The report also offers country-level evaluation of all the market segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) South America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The company profiles include SWOT analysis, annual turnover, market share, regional presence, growth strategies, M&A activities, new product launch, and ongoing research & development activities. The report offers a descriptive analysis on leading market players and makes a critical observation on their growth strategies.

Research Methodology:

Market Research Future objectively analyses data using relevant economic factors. Pertinent factors such as government expenditure, economic growth, distribution channels and supply channels among others have been scrutinized in an effort to relay precise information. Analysis of data and subsequent projections have been performed using research frameworks that are suited to the specific industry. These frameworks have been developed by MRFR to serve as research standards that provide the tools to create consistently dependable market reports. Our primary research module highlights information obtained through interviews with key participants in the industry while secondary research methods use credible sources of data such as publically available financial records and historical data for the delivery of unique perspectives on the market with a focus on accuracy.

Analysis Period

Base Year- 2017

Market Denomination-USD Million

Review Period- 2018 to 2024

Intended Audience:

Smart gas manufacturing companies

EPC contractors

State and national regulatory authorities

Gas distribution utilities

Government and industry associations

State- or government-owned corporations

Market Segmentation:

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for smart gas meters

By Product:

Diaphragm Gas Meters

Turbine Gas Meters

Rotary Gas Meters

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America; The U.S., and Canada

Europe; Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC); China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

