Smart Gas Meter Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018 to 2024

The smart gas meters are one of the best gas monitoring solutions which is now becoming a norm on the account of the increasing concerns over the rapid exhaustion of the natural gases. The adoption of the smart gas meters has been growing in various business and domestic applications. The smart gas meters helps in the better control of the gas consumption. Also, these meters have now become the best solutions for addressing the problems of unaccounted or extensive consumption of natural gas. It has been reported that that the smart gas meters were shipped worth more than USD 1,900 million in the year 2017. This market report highlights the major trends, opportunities and restraints factors that are influencing the market growth. The global smart gas meters market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period (2018- 2024).

The global smart gas meters market has been classified on the basis of its application, product, and regional demand. Based on its application, the market analyzed into commercial, industrial and residential applications. On the basis of its product, the global smart gas meters market has been segmented into turbine gas meters, diaphragm gas meters, rotary gas meters.

Geographically, the global smart gas meters market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Some of the major players in the global smart gas meters market include companies like Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), Itron Inc. (U.S.), Zenner (Germany), MeteRSit (Italy), Flonidan A/S (Denmark), EDMI (Singapore), Apator Group (Poland), DIEHL Metering (Germany), among others.

