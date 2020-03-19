Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description:-

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter), is a new type measuring instrument, adopting microcomputer program control, automatic compensation of ball valve, other high technology, integrates measuring, prepayment, automatic control and other functions, which can be widely used in measuring control for manufactured gas, natural gas, liquefied gas and other various pipe gases.

Scope of the Report:

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) field.

The worldwide market for Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 3630 million US$ in 2024, from 2400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Elster Group GmbH

Itron

Flonidan

Landis+Gyr

Sensus

Apator Group

ZENNER

Diehl Metering

Yazaki Corporation

Schneider Electric

EDMI

MeterSit

Goldcard

Innover

Viewshine

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

Suntront Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

1.2.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Elster Group GmbH

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Elster Group GmbH Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Itron

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Itron Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Flonidan

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Flonidan Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Landis+Gyr

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Landis+Gyr Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Sensus

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sensus Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Apator Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Apator Group Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

