Smart Garage Door Controllers 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 23.26% and Forecast to 2021

— Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2017

Smart garage door controllers are mainly of two types: Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-based controllers. The home automation market, especially the smart garage door controllers market, is driven by the growing awareness about various home automation systems and increasing high net worth individual (HNWI) population worldwide. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as the governments of various countries are taking initiatives to build smart cities.

The analysts forecast the global smart garage door controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 23.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart garage door controllers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales value and the spares market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Asante

• Garageio

• GoGogate

• Nexx Garage

• The Chamberlain Group

Other prominent vendors

• SkylinkHome

• The Genie Company

• RYOBI

Market driver

• Increase in average income per household

Market challenge

• Privacy-related issues associated with online data streaming through IoT security devices

Market trend

• Technological advances

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

