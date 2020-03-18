Smart Garage Door Controllers 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 23.26% and Forecast to 2021

— Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2017
Smart garage door controllers are mainly of two types: Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-based controllers. The home automation market, especially the smart garage door controllers market, is driven by the growing awareness about various home automation systems and increasing high net worth individual (HNWI) population worldwide. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as the governments of various countries are taking initiatives to build smart cities.
The analysts forecast the global smart garage door controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 23.26% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart garage door controllers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales value and the spares market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Asante
• Garageio
• GoGogate
• Nexx Garage
• The Chamberlain Group
Other prominent vendors
• SkylinkHome
• The Genie Company
• RYOBI
Market driver
• Increase in average income per household
Market challenge
• Privacy-related issues associated with online data streaming through IoT security devices
Market trend
• Technological advances
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Industry overview: Global smart home M2M market
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
• Global smart garage door controllers market by technology
• Global smart garage door controllers market by Wi-Fi
• Global smart garage door controllers market by Bluetooth
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Global smart garage door controllers market by distribution channel
• Global online smart garage door controllers market
• Global offline smart garage door controllers market
PART 08: Regional landscape
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – market size & forecast
• EMEA – market size & forecast
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Technological advances
• Product compatibility with IFTTT
• Growing number of smart cities and increase in urbanization
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Key competitive strategies
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• The Chamberlain Group
• Garageio
• GoGogate
• Nexx Garage
• Asante
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
