Smart Energy Meters Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Smart energy meters are the next-generation meters that provide more precise and exact amount of electricity consumption. They are generally installed at households or in enterprise infrastructure to maintain detailed statistics about energy consumption.

The residential segment of the global smart energy meter market is expected to hold the largest market share, and grow at the second-fastest pace during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest smart energy meter market, by region, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the most-populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. The rise in investments in smart grid technologies and smart cities, the increase in the number of data centers, and a surge in IT hubs and commercial institutions drive the smart electric meter market in the region. China accounts for the largest share owing to the large-scale rollout plans; the country accounted for the highest installed generation and distribution capacity in the Asia Pacific region, resulting in an increased demand for smart energy meters.

The global Smart Energy Meters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Energy Meters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Energy Meters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Gas Meter

Other

Segment by Application

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Energy Meters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Energy Meters

1.2 Smart Energy Meters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Energy Meters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Smart Electric Meter

1.2.3 Smart Gas Meter

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Smart Energy Meters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Energy Meters Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Sector

1.3.3 Commercial Sector

1.3.4 Industrial Sector

1.4 Global Smart Energy Meters Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Energy Meters Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Energy Meters Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Energy Meters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Energy Meters Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Energy Meters Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Energy Meters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Energy Meters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Energy Meters Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Energy Meters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Energy Meters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Energy Meters Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Energy Meters Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Energy Meters Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Energy Meters Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Energy Meters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Energy Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Energy Meters Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Energy Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Energy Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Energy Meters Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Energy Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Energy Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Energy Meters Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Energy Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Energy Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Energy Meters Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Energy Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Energy Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Energy Meters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Energy Meters Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Energy Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Energy Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Energy Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Energy Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Energy Meters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Energy Meters Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Energy Meters Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Energy Meters Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Energy Meters Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Energy Meters Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Energy Meters Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Energy Meters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

