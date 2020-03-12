Smart Energy Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Smart Energy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

The smart energy market can be simply defined as the one that constitutes devices that have inbuilt artificial intelligence to carry out their daily activities without any human interference. The smart energy market comprises multiple technologies such as smart grids, smart homes, and smart solar and digital oil fields. Smart grids are systems that use digital communication technologies in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, thereby automating the value chain. Smart grids comprise devices and technologies such as smart meters, grid optimization, distributed generation, and storage. Smart homes are equipped with modern technologies such as lighting and heating that can be controlled remotely by smartphones or remotes.

The smart grid segment accounts for the largest share of the global smart energy market. The US is the leader in smart grid technologies and related services. Rapid increase in the implementation of smart grids across regions like the US will lead to the strong growth of this market segment during the estimated period.

The Americas dominated the global smart energy market and will account for approximately 37% of the total market share by 2023. Among all the countries in the Americas, the US is the biggest contributor due to higher investments in smart grids. In this region.

In 2018, the global Smart Energy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Energy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Energy development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

GE Energy

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Sensus

Siemens

S&T

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Grid

Digital Oilfield

Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS)

Smart Solar

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Energy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Energy development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

