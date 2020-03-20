Smart Electric Toothbrush – Rising Oral Hygiene among the Population is Envisioned to Bolster the Market of By 2024

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on ‘Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market’ which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2017-2024.

The Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market is segmented into distribution channel such as online store and offline store. Further online store segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in overall smart electric toothbrush market by the end of 2024. Additionally, growing oral health consciousness among the population and technological advancements in tooth brush are predicted to flourish the growth of smart electric toothbrush market in near future.

Global smart electric toothbrush market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global smart electric toothbrush market is projected to reach at noteworthy sales during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The smart electric toothbrush market is expected to expand on the back of growing adoption of rising personal disposable income.

In terms of regional platform, North America region is projected to dominate the global smart electric toothbrush market by 2024. Further, the growth of this region is attributed to the rapid urbanization and growing adoption of innovative technology. Moreover, U.S. is the major country augmenting the demand for smart electric toothbrush. Apart from this, Europe region grabbed the second largest market of smart electric toothbrush owing to rising concerns among the consumers to diagnose their oral health.

Evolution of tooth brush

Technological advancements have evolve normal tooth brush into smart tooth brush coupled with integration of smart technology into tooth brush such as Bluetooth is believed to foster the growth of smart electric toothbrush market. Further, increasing research and development activities in the field of tooth brush by major key players to provide comfortable and easy to use smart tooth brush is also bolstering the growth of smart electric toothbrush market across the globe.

Swelled personal disposable income

Positive GDP figures along with rising personal disposable income have led the consumer to spend more on innovative technology which is likely to boost the growth of smart electric toothbrush market. Furthermore, the other factors augmenting the demand for smart electric toothbrush market include growing concerns for oral hygiene and rising number of oral problems among the young generation.

On the contrary, high cost associated with smart electric toothbrush market and presence of other alternatives such as electric toothbrush and normal toothbrush are projected to hamper the growth of smart electric toothbrush market across the globe. Moreover, low adoption rate of costly products in developing and developed nations is also anticipated to restrain the growth of smart electric toothbrush market.

The report titled “Smart Electric Toothbrush Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global smart electric toothbrush market in terms of market segmentation by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart electric toothbrush market which includes company profiling of Kolibree, Procter & Gamble (Oral-B), Brio, Prophix, Philips, grush, Waterpik, Lansung and Elmex. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart electric toothbrush market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

