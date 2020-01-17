Smart Education Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Smart education refers to a self- directed (learning attitude), motivated (interest), adaptive (aptitude and ability), resource enriched (plenty of learning materials), and technology embedded (ICT utilization) education system. A smart education system permits increased accessibility to information anytime and anywhere due to efficient interconnection achieved through the implementation of advanced technologies.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Smart Education market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Education market by product type and applications/end industries.

The content product segment will account for major market share in the smart class market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing digital demand for digitized content used in schools and universities. Also, the increasing number of students and educators using e-books for conducting lectures and completing assignments, will drive the consumer demand for digital curriculum-oriented books.

The higher education segment will be major end-user of the smart education market, due to the rising number of higher education universities adopting smart education through smart devices. Higher education students also have access to smart devices such as smartphones in modern classrooms.

The global Smart Education market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Education.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco

Ellucian

Blackboard

Instructure

Pearson

Samsung Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Content

Software

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

K-12 Schools

Higher Education

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Smart Education Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Education

1.2 Classification of Smart Education by Types

1.2.1 Global Smart Education Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Smart Education Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Content

1.2.4 Software

1.2.5 Hardware

1.3 Global Smart Education Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Education Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 K-12 Schools

1.3.3 Higher Education

1.4 Global Smart Education Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Education Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Education Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Education Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Education Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Education Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Education Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Education (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Education Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Smart Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ellucian

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Education Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ellucian Smart Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Blackboard

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Education Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Blackboard Smart Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Instructure

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Education Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Instructure Smart Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Pearson

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Education Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Pearson Smart Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

