Smart Doorbell Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028 : FMI

Smart Doorbell Market: Introduction

An internet-enabled smart doorbell sends a notification to the smartphone of the owner when a visitor presses the button. Smart doorbells are compatible with Android or iOS-based dedicated smartphone applications. Some smart doorbells have integrated motion sensors that detect the presence of visitors once they reach the doorstep. The motion sensors also enable the smart doorbell to snap a picture of the visitor. Once installed, a smart doorbell allows the home owner to view and converse with the visitor via a built-in microphone and high definition camera. When used with a smart lock, the smartphone application connecting the smart doorbell and the home owner allows access to the visitor remotely. The display of smart doorbell can be customized according to the home owner’s requirements. Special information or messages, such as the house number or a ‘Do Not Disturb’ note, can be displayed on the smart doorbell hardware. Manufacturers are offering smart doorbell solutions with built-in infrared LED integration, which allows the smart doorbell camera to capture images at night. Currently, manufacturers are offering smart doorbell solutions mostly for the commercial and industrial sectors, and residential sector has also witnessed increasing adoption.

Smart Doorbell Market: Drivers

There has been an increase in spending on home automation enabling equipment, such as smart doorbells, all over the world. The increase in per capita income has in turn boosted the growth of the smart doorbell market on a global level. Another factor that is supporting the revenue growth of the global smart doorbell market is the rapid growth in smart cities all over the world, and this growth is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global smart doorbell market. Internationally, governments are supporting the growth of smart cities by incorporating new policies and resource allocation in order to enhance the trend. With the development of smart cities, the demand for home automation solutions will increase, which is likely to support the growth of the smart doorbell market globally. Emergence of smart buildings is also expected to facilitate the growth of the global smart doorbell market.

Smart Doorbell Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global smart doorbell market can be segmented into:

Wired smart doorbells

Wireless smart doorbells

Currently, wired smart doorbells hold large share in the global smart doorbell market. However, wireless smart doorbells are expected to register the high growth rate in the global smart doorbell market.

On the basis of end users, the global smart doorbell market can be segmented into:

Corporate

Residential

Industrial

The residential sector currently holds large share in the global smart doorbell market. However, during the forecast period, the corporate segment is expected to contribute to the growth of the global smart doorbell market.

On the basis of component, the global smart doorbell market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Service

On the basis of sales channel, the global smart doorbell market can be segmented into:

Organized Retailers

Online Traders/E-commerce

Smart Doorbell Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds a large share in the global smart doorbell market and is projected to maintain steady growth over the forecast period. The smart doorbell market in Japan is expected to register high growth rate. The growth of smart doorbell market in Japan is attributed to the ever-rising trend of home automation and the continuous research and development in the field. High presence of smart doorbell services and solution providers in Japan will also boost the growth of the smart doorbell market in the region. Western Europe is expected to register steady growth in the smart doorbell market. The smart doorbell markets in the SEA and others of APAC region are also expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Smart Doorbell Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the prominent players in the global smart doorbell market include Ring; SkyBell Technologies, Inc.; Vivint, Inc.; August Home; Zmodo; and VTech Communications, Inc., among others.