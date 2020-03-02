Smart Display Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Smart Display market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Global smart display market is expected to grow from USD 143.25 billion in 2017 to USD 340.85 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.61% during the forecast period. Growing demand for connected vehicles is one of the major factors enhancing the growth of this market. The demand for enhanced safety, convenience, and comfort in automobiles is growing significantly, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Smart display is a battery powered touchscreen device that has ability to share, connect, and interact with its user and other connected devices. It is a monitor, connected wirelessly for web-surfing and other activities that require little or no keyboard activity. The smart display has application in automotive, residential, commercial, education, healthcare industries among others. The smart display market is segmented on the basis of product type, display technology, touch panel type, and end-user. Google recently launched Google Home Hub, virtual assistant-enabled smart display. The Google Home Hub consists of a new feature called Ambient EQ, which is a combination of a dedicated sensor and imaging algorithm that tunes the color and brightness of the display.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6725

Key players

LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Innolux Corp. (Taiwan),

Sharp Corp. (Japan),

Google Inc. (US),

BOE Technology Group Co. (China),

Lenovo (Hong Kong),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

Harman International Industries, Incorporated (US),

ViewSonic (US),

Sony Corporation (Japan)

According to MRFR, Global Smart Display Market is expected to grow from USD 143.25 billion in 2017 to USD 340.85 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.61% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The smart display market has witnessed the trend of new product development across the world. Many key players have adopted new product development as their chief organic strategy to gain significant share in the market. Product development accounted for a significant percentage of the total business growth strategy in the years 2016 and 2017. XX% of the total company developments were partnership and collaborations whereas, merger & acquisition accounted for XX% of the total strategic developments adopted by the key players in the market.

Regional analysis

The global market for smart display is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of smart display market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to growing internet penetration in developing economies such as China and India. North America followed by Europe is dominating the market as it is a technologically advanced region and is experiencing increasing demand for comfort and convenience in consumer devices in the region.

Segmentation

Smart display market is segmented on the basis of display size, display technology, end-user and region.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into smart TV, smartphone, monitor, digital signage, smart wearables, head up display, interactive kiosk, and others.

On the basis of display technology, the market is segmented into LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED, and others.

Based on the touch panel type, the market is bifurcated into capacitive and resistive.

By end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, residential, commercial, education, healthcare, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Browse complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-display-market-6725

Intended Audience

Smart Display Panel Manufacturers

Smart Display System Manufacturers and Technology Providers

Electronics Hardware Suppliers

Electronics System Integrators

Industry Associations

Raw Material Suppliers for Smart Display Manufacturers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Smart Display Products

Government Associations

Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Universities and research organizations

Government bodies

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Smart Display Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Smart Display Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Smart Display Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific: Smart Display Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 The Middle East & Africa: Smart Display Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Smart Display Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 7 Global Smart Display Product Type Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Continued….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Smart Display Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Smart Display Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Smart Display Market

FIGURE 5 Share of Global Smart Display Market in 2017, by Country (in %)

FIGURE 6 Global Smart Display Market, 2018–2023

FIGURE 8 Global Smart Display Market Size, By Product Type, 2017

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:,

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]