Smart Contracts 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Application, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Smart Contracts Market 2019

The smart contracts is one of the application of the Blockchain technology that lets the organizations, government, legal bodies and even individuals to exchange the monetary values, properties, shares, bonds involving a value and a contract in a clear way avoiding any conflict without the need of a middlemen.

The factor that hold the growth of the smart contract is the tendency of it to define the rules and regulations of an agreement but also automatically enforce any of the obligations.

In 2018, the global Smart Contracts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Contracts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Contracts development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Monax Industries

Monetas

Blockstream

Coinbase

Bitfinex

BlockCypher

Chain

Coinify ApS

BitPay

GoCoin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bitcoin

Sidechains

NXT

Ethereum

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Government

Management

Supply Chain

Automobile

Real Estate

Insurance

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

