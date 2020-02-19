Smart Contact Lenses Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

A contact lens, or simply contact or CL, is a thin lens placed directly on the surface of the eye. CLs are considered medical devices and can be worn to correct vision, or for cosmetic or therapeutic reasons. While, Smart Contact Lenses mains that a contact lens integrate a set of electronic components and formed a specific function. These lenses may be available in the future but are currently in proof-of concept or early to mid-stage development. They may be used to monitor diabetes by measuring tear glucose, intraocular pressure, or for presbyopia and myopia control, low vision. In addition, some contact lenses also integrated social entertainment features, for example you can simultaneous viewing of the world around you while are also viewing a small screen in a frame mounted projection system for learning, gaming or augmented reality. Smart contact lens technology involves filters, sensors, microchips and other miniaturized electronics which are embedded within contact lenses Drug-device combinations (contact lenses which elute pharmaceuticals) will be mentioned but not emphasized.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of smart contact lenses are high, and the smart contact lenses market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases concentration only in Switzerland; there is only one manufacturer in the world. And there are some companies researching, such as Google, Samsung, Sony, PEGL and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the smart contact lenses raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of Competitiveness, energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of smart contact lenses.

There are companies focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and develop new products. But the high skills requirement may cause the study futile.

The worldwide market for Smart Contact Lenses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 67.6% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sensimed AG

Google

Samsung

Sony

PEGL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Disposable Type

Frequent Replacement Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical Field

Military Field

Social Entertainment

Others

