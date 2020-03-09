Smart Connected Devices Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Regional Trends, Business Growth, Gross Margin Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Smart Connected Devices Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Scenario:

The smart connected devices market is not just growing; it is accelerating. Smart connected devices are embedded with sensors and possess connectivity features, which allow exchange of data. Major factors driving the growth of smart connected devices market include the growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices and growing popularity of bringing your own device. Increasing demand for mobile smart connected devices is expected to drive the growth of the global smart connected devices market.

Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Networks, LG Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, HTC Corporation, Apple Inc., and Dell Inc. are the few major investors in the global Smart Connected Devices Market. Increasing adoption of smart connected devices, such as smart locks, smart thermostats, smart doors, and other smart home appliances is majorly responsible for driving the growth of smart connected devices market. Technological advancements in the field of smart devices and growing popularity of Internet of Things is fuelling the market growth. This is owing to the increase in demand for smart and connected devices across various industry verticals .

The product segment comprises smartphones, media players, tablets, smart watch, smart band, smart glasses, smart clothing, wireless printers, smart meters, smart cameras, connected bulbs, smart locks, smart thermostats, and smart home appliances . However, smart locks sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for improved and connected security by end-users.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5668

The North America region holds the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and growing adoption of smart connected devices. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of smart connected devices across different industry verticals is another major factor driving the growth of the smart connected devices market in the region.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global smart connected devices market are Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Nokia Networks (Finland), LG Corporation (South Korea), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd (China), Micromax Informatics (India), Videocon Industries Ltd. (India), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Lenovo Group Ltd. (Hong Kong), Blackberry Ltd. (Canada), and ZTE Corporation (China), among others.

Segments

The global smart connected devices market is segmented by product and end-user. Based on the product, the market is segmented into smartphones, media players, tablets, smart watch, smart band, smart glasses, smart clothing, wireless printers, smart meters, smart cameras, connected bulbs, smart locks, smart thermostats, and smart home appliances. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential.

Regional Analysis

The global smart connected devices market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of smart connected devices across various industry verticals.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-connected-devices-market-5668

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consulting Service Providers

Technology Providers

System Integrators

Software Vendors

Web Content Developers

Service Providers

Cloud Platform Providers

Mobile Application Developers

Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.