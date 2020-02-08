Smart Classroom Market – Majorly driven due to rising student mobility globally

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global smart classroom market was valued at US$ 49,173.1 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 109,660.3 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the global smart classroom market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at a CAGR of about 9.0% throughout the forecast period.

The smart classroom market is segmented by component, end-use, and industry. By component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on hardware, the market has been bifurcated into Interactive Whiteboard (IWB), digital display, smart projector, and others. Smart projector segment is further divided into ultra-short throw projectors, short throw projectors, and standard throw projectors. On the basis of software, the global smart classroom market is segmented into learning management software, student response software, classroom management & assessment software, distance learning software, and others. Services segment is further bifurcated into professional services and managed/outsourced services. Based on end-use, the market has been segmented into early education, K-12 education, higher education, language education, and vocational education. Revenue data is estimated for all the above mentioned segments.

In terms of region, North America is expected to have the dominant share in the smart classroom market over the forecast period due to extensive investment done by regional governments and prominent players across the region undertakingtechnological development in the education industry. Europe is the second largest shareholder in the global smart classroom market. Constant rise in number of educational institutes in the region is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, presence of leading players in the region is also one of the factors driving the market in Europe.The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to rising number of enrollments in the developing countries of this region. Increasing student enrollments is compelling educational institutes to undertake smart learning solutions to provide better educational facilities, thus driving the smart classroom market in the region.

Partnership and acquisitions are some of the prominent strategies adopted by smart classroom players in order to sustain in the market or strengthen their presence. Companies are also focusing on providing customized solutions to customers at unique pricing. Furthermore, the players are concentrating on signing long term contracts with educational institutes which would help them to generate continuous revenue from the customers over the years. Some of the key players operating in the smart classroom market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corporation, and others.