Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Introduction

Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market

IoT technology enables city planners to gain insights into different aspect of city management by enabling different devices to interconnect. It helps to manage large complex environments, understand the state of the city, and collaborate with different departments to produce cumulative results. There are a number of initiatives by IT and communication service providers. These increasing initiatives are increasing the popularity of the smart city concept across the globe.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart City ICT Infrastructure market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart City ICT Infrastructure business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart City ICT Infrastructure market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Smart City ICT Infrastructure value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Smart Grid

Smart Home and Building

Smart Healthcare

Smart Education

Smart Security

Smart Transport

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Communications Industry

Transportation Industry

Express Industry

Government

Education

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

AT&T

Europe Mobile

Cisco

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei

IBM

NTT Communications

Oracle

Siemens

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Accenture

Alcatel-Lucent

Ericsson

HP

Microsoft

Schneider Electric

Telefonica

Toshiba

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart City ICT Infrastructure market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart City ICT Infrastructure market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart City ICT Infrastructure players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart City ICT Infrastructure with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart City ICT Infrastructure submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Segment by Type

2.2.1 Smart Grid

2.2.2 Smart Home and Building

2.2.3 Smart Water Network

2.2.4 Smart Healthcare

2.2.5 Smart Education

2.2.6 Smart Security

2.2.7 Smart Transport

2.3 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Segment by Application

2.4.1 Communications Industry

2.4.2 Transportation Industry

2.4.3 Express Industry

2.4.4 Government

2.4.5 Education

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure by Players

3.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart City ICT Infrastructure by Regions

4.1 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Growth

……………………………

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Table Product Specifications of Smart City ICT Infrastructure

Figure Smart City ICT Infrastructure Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Major Players of Smart Grid

Table Major Players of Smart Home and Building

Table Major Players of Smart Water Network

Table Major Players of Smart Healthcare

Table Major Players of Smart Education

Table Major Players of Smart Security

Table Major Players of Smart Transport

Table Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

