Smart Cities Market in Australia 2018: Emerging Trends, Future Developments, Growth Drivers & Opportunities

The smart city market moving towards 2018Back in 2001 I initiated the very first smart city event in Australia. In all some 75 representatives of Australian local councils gathered in Brighton-Le-Sands in Sydney.

The focus of that event was the broadbanding of local communities around the country. This was seen by the local councils as one of the most important elements needed to create a smart city.

Nothing much has changed since then. Now, more than 15 years later, broadband – in this case the NBN – is still very high on the agenda of local councils. Most council areas are now seeing an improvement in broadband access, but those who are unlucky enough to get only the fibre-to-the-node version will continue to have a broadband headache for the next decade or so, until that old technology is finally replaced with a proper fibre-based network.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/539728-australia-smart-cities

Strategic developments

In the meantime, however, the smart city discussion has moved on, and over the last two years in particular the discussion has become far more sophisticated.

Apart from digital infrastructure a range of other issues has come to the fore: climate change/sustainability, smart energy, transport/mobility, affordable housing, healthcare, education, migration and refugees. All of these issues are, first and foremost, felt in the cities and local communities around the country.

But there is a massive disconnect since most of the policies in relation to the above are formulated by politicians in Canberra, where partisan politics, indecisiveness and conflicting strategies are the norm. If one party develops a new policy according to a political perspective, the other party will object and even abolish whatever has been done when it comes into power. Communication, energy and climate change are prime examples of a total failure of policy-making at a federal level.

The funding structure for cities is another key problem area; 85% of the national taxes are flowing into the coffers of the federal government, 13% is going to the states, with a meagre 2% ending up with the cities. However, as mentioned, it is in the cities that all of those national, and indeed international, developments are coming together.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/539728-australia-smart-cities

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. Smart city transformation

1.1 Defining smart cities

1.2 Smart city challenges becoming clearer

1.2.1 Holistic approach still needed

1.2.2 Are blockchains the solution to financing smart cities?

1.2.3 Smart Cities and the open data dilemma

1.3 Published smart city statistics

1.3.1 Smart city apps

1.3.2 Potential value of smart cities to the economy

1.3.3 City statistics

1.3.4 City Growth Statistics

1.3.5 Fairfax data underlines the need for smart cities

1.4 Telecommunication and smart cities

1.4.1 Telcos, industry platforms and smart cities

1.4.2 The use of telecommunications in smart cities

1.4.3 Sensors may be key to truly smart cities

1.4.4 Connected lifestyle

1.5 Standards

1.5.1 ITU and smart cities

1.5.2 Open & Agile Smart Cities Task Force (OASC)

1.5.3 International Standards Organization (ISO)

1.5.4 United for Smart Sustainable Cities

2. National developments

2.1 Federal Government Smart City Plan

2.1.1 Collaborative approach between cities and industry

2.1.2 City Deals

2.1.3 Smart Cities and Suburbs Program

2.1.4 Smart Cities and Suburbs Subsidy Round One

2.1.5 Get Future Ready

2.1.6 Smart budget – potential for smart developments

2.2 Smart City vision for Australia

2.2.1 Overall analysis of the plan

2.2.2 Other smart city issues

2.2.3 Leading Regulatory Reform

2.2.4 Measuring Success

2.2.5 Technology Solutions First thinking:

2.2.6 Open Real Time data:

2.2.7 Gap analysis of existing Federal and State Legislation and Regulation:

2.3 Australian Smart Communities Association

2.3.1 Smart Cities Industry Collaborative

2.3.2 R&D group collaboration

2.3.3 ASCA Smart City Workgroups

2.3.4 Standards workgroup

2.3.5 Funding and procurement workgroup

2.3.6 City-liaison workgroup

2.4 National and International Collaboration

2.4.1 Australia’s 8 leading smart cities

2.4.2 Inaugural meeting of smart city mayors

2.4.3 Global Smart City and Community Coalition (GSC3)

2.5 key benefits of Smart cities collaboration

2.5.1 Key benefits for cities collaborating with industry

2.5.2 Key benefits for industry collaborating with cities

2.5.3 Key benefits for collaboration between three levels of government

2.5.4 The benefits for the citizens

2.6 Smart City Living Labs

2.6.1 Smart City Experience Centres

2.6.2 Open Data and Apps

2.6.3 Technical Specifications and Standards

2.7 Smart energy

2.7.1 No smart energy policy for Australia

2.7.2 Tesla

2.8 Research and development

2.8.1 How smart are Australian cities?

2.8.2 National STEM school education strategy

2.8.3 Cyclone Debbie

3. Smart Cities Smart Councils

3.1 Cities have been leading the way

3.2 The need for leadership from the top and ‘smart councils’

3.3 Advanced cities shifting focus

3.4 People are ready for smart environments

3.5 The funding dilemma

3.6 City-as-a-service – investment and business model

3.7 PPPPs – cities collaborating with citizens and private enterprise

3.8 The industry platform

3.9 Intercity collaboration

4. Trends, deveopments and analyses

4.1 Australian Smart Cities in 2017

4.2 The Drivers behind Smart Cities

4.2.1 Customer-driven smart cities

4.2.2 Economy-driven smart cities

4.2.3 Society-driven smart cities

4.2.4 Urbanisation

4.2.5 Greenfields Opportunities

4.2.6 Brownfields Challenges

4.3 Other analyses

4.3.1 Smart people are the key to smart cities

4.3.2 Councils should object to FttN

4.3.3 NBN critical in developing Australia’s first smart cities

4.3.4 The need for smart infrastructure policies

4.3.5 Cities of the future research

4.3.6 Smart Cities: sustainable engines for growth

4.3.7 Have plans ready for opportunities

4.3.8 Regulations for drones

4.4 Smart cities and smart countries – Analysis

4.4.1 The need for an holistic approach

4.4.2 How to build smart communities and smart countries

4.4.3 Stage one – infrastructure

4.4.4 Stage two – trans-sector policies

4.4.5 Stage three – the business game-changer

4.5 Rolling out infrastructure the smart way

……

5. Case studies

6. How to become a Smart City

7. How cities can contribute to social stability

8. Smart buildings

9. Connected homes

10. Smart factory

11. Smart farming

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com