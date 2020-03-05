SMART CARDS AUTOMATED FARE COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.

Central Computer System

Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.

Station Computer System

The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.

Station Equipment

These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3310136-2018-2023-global-smart-cards-automated-fare-collection

Smart Cards

Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.

This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.

Of the major players of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems, Cubic Corporation maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Cubic Corporation accounted for 21.39% of the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.00 % and 12.41 %, including The Nippon Signal and Omron Corporation.

On the basis of product type, the Validator segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 83.74 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the Off-Board segment was estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 93.51% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1510 million by 2023, from US$ 870 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Validator

Segmentation by application:

Off-Board

On-Board

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cubic Corporation

The Nippon Signal

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann

Thales Group

INIT

Huaming

Xerox

GFI Genfare

LECIP

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

Gunnebo

GMV

Huahong Jitong

GRG Banking

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 Farebox

2.2.2 Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

2.2.3 Validator

2.3 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Off-Board

2.4.2 On-Board

2.5 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems by Players

3.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems by Regions

4.1 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3310136-2018-2023-global-smart-cards-automated-fare-collection

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com