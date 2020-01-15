Smart Building Market By Top Vendors (ABB Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Legrand, BuildingIQ (US), Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies)

The report gives inside and industry Outlook on global smart building market. It helps in imagining the arrangement of the global smart building market complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. Global smart building market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change. This Research helps in understanding the dynamic condition, market’s significant players, and driving brands. The global smart building market five-year period can evaluate how the market is forecast to evolve. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Recognize the most recent global smart building market improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

The global smart building market accounted for USD 5.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Smart Building Market

Johnson Controls,

ABB Group,

Siemens AG,

Schneider Electric,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

International Business Machines Corporation,

Delta Controls,

Honeywell International Inc.,

United Technologies Corporation,

Legrand, BuildingIQ (US),

Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies,

TYCO International,

Control4,

Hitachi,

IBM,

Accenture and

General Electric

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Increasing adoption of energy saving technologies.

Upcoming government initiatives and measures.

Rising concern for safety and security among the common people.

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Building Market

The global smart building market is based on:-

Systems Segment Analysis,

Application Segment Analysis, And

Type,

Geographical Segments.

Based on System Segment Analysis, the global smart building market is segmented into:-

Building Energy Management System,

Physical Security System,

Building Communication Systems,

Plumbing And Water Management System,

Parking Management Systems,

Elevators and

Escalators Management System.

Based on Application Segment Analysis, the global smart building market is segmented into:-

Manufacturing Facilities,

Residential Buildings,

Commercial Buildings,

University,

School & Hospital Buildings,

Government & Public Infrastructure Facilities, and others.

Based on Type, the global smart building market is segmented into building automation software and services. Building automation software type is further sub segmented into intelligent security system, building energy management system, infrastructure management system and network management system. Services segment is further sub segmented into professional services, and managed services.

