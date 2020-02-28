SMART BUILDING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Smart Building Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Building Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
In 2017, the global Smart Building market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Building status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Building development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Group
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Cisco Systems
International Business Machines Corporation
Delta Controls
Johnson Controls
Honeywell International
United Technologies Corporation
Legrand
BuildingIQ
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Building Automation Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Intelligent Security System
Building Energy Management System
Infrastructure Management
Network Management System
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Smart Building Manufacturers
Smart Building Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Smart Building Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
