Smart Building 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

The market for smart building is fragmented with players such as Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, UTC, Schneider, Ingersoll Rand(Trane), Azbil, General Electric, Eaton, Legrand, and so on. Among them, Honeywell is the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the smart building market is segmented into software information system, building management system, engineering of electronic equipment plant, and installation & service.

Based on regions, the global smart building market is segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA is expected to account for the largest share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The global Smart Building market is valued at 58100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 133600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2019 and 2024.