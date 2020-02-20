Smart Beacon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Smart Beacon Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Smart Beacon Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Smart Beacon Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A Smart Beacon is a small Bluetooth radio transmitter.

It’s kind of like a lighthouse: it repeatedly transmits a single signal that other devices can see. Instead of emitting visible light, though, it broadcasts a radio signal that is made up of a combination of letters and numbers transmitted on a regular interval of approximately 1/10th of a second. A Bluetooth-equipped device like a smartphone can “see” a beacon once it’s in range, much like sailors looking for a lighthouse to know where they are.

Europe held the largest share of the smart beacon market in 2017 owing to the high traction of the beacon technology and growing need for technologically advanced marketing platforms among the end users to capture the shares in the respective markets. In addition, Europe is an early adopter of the technology, and the customers in this region have accepted the technology seamlessly. APAC is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing traction of the beacon technology in China and Australia. Further, the market is still in a nascent stage in this region and has a lot of potential.

The global Smart Beacon market is valued at 1090 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 40200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 57.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Beacon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Beacon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798482-global-smart-beacon-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Estimote

Aruba

Kontakt.Io

Cisco

Bluvision

Onyx Beacon

Leantegra

Gimbal

Accent Systems

Swirl Networks

Sensoro

Jaalee Technology

Beaconinside

Blesh

Blueup

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Hybrid

Segment by Application

Retail

Public Gatherings & Spaces

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Sports

Aviation

Healthcare

Others

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3798482-global-smart-beacon-market-research-report-2019

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Smart Beacon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Beacon

1.2 Smart Beacon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

1.2.3 Hybrid

1.3 Smart Beacon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Beacon Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Public Gatherings & Spaces

1.3.4 Hospitality

1.3.5 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.6 Sports

1.3.7 Aviation

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Smart Beacon Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Beacon Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Beacon Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Beacon Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Beacon Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Beacon Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Beacon Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Beacon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Beacon Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Beacon Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Beacon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Beacon Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Beacon Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Beacon Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Beacon Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Beacon Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Beacon Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Beacon Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Beacon Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Beacon Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Beacon Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Beacon Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Beacon Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Beacon Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Beacon Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Beacon Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Beacon Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Beacon Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Beacon Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Beacon Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Beacon Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Beacon Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Beacon Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Beacon Business

7.1 Estimote

7.1.1 Estimote Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Estimote Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aruba

7.2.1 Aruba Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aruba Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kontakt.Io

7.3.1 Kontakt.Io Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kontakt.Io Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cisco

7.4.1 Cisco Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cisco Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bluvision

7.5.1 Bluvision Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bluvision Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Onyx Beacon

7.6.1 Onyx Beacon Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Onyx Beacon Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Leantegra

7.7.1 Leantegra Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Leantegra Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gimbal

7.8.1 Gimbal Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gimbal Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Accent Systems

7.9.1 Accent Systems Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Accent Systems Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Swirl Networks

7.10.1 Swirl Networks Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Swirl Networks Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sensoro

7.12 Jaalee Technology

7.13 Beaconinside

7.14 Blesh

7.15 Blueup

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune