Smart Band Market by Growth 2019 – Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor (Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone) Landscape 2024

Industry Research Co. professional study report titled “Global Smart Band Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with remarkable synopsis. This analysis report overviews Smart Band introduction, Analysis by Type, Application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Smart Band is a mobile device worn on the wrist, often with a display and that can control a smartphone; it can be used for fitness.

Smart Band market report delivers top manufacturer profiles with business overview, Smart Band types and application, Smart Band sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Smart Band industry are Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone, Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Nike, LG, Huawei, Razer, Sony, Lifesense,.

Moreover, Smart Band report provides sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Smart Band manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

Scope of the Smart Band Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Band in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Americas accounted for 60% of the market share and is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of the forecast period. Its dominance was due to the presence of tech-savvy consumers with greater awareness of technologically advanced products such as smart bands. Fitbit, Garmin, and Jawbone; which are among the top five leading vendors in the market are also based out of the US.