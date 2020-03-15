Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

An Indoor Bike Trainers is a piece of equipment that makes it possible to ride a bicycle while it remains stationary. They are commonly used to warm up before races, or when riding conditions outside are not favorable. Using a trainer indoors allows the rider to perform other activities while riding, such as watching TV, without risk of injury.

Global Indoor Bike Trainers market size reached 80 million $ in 2017 from 62 million $ in 2013, and we forecast the Indoor Bike Trainers market size will reach 123 million $ in 2025 with the CAGR (2017-2023) of 7.6%. Global Indoor Bike Trainers market shipment reached 480 thousand units in 2017, and we forecast the Indoor Bike Trainers market shipment will reach 650 thousand Units in 2023.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Indoor Bike Trainers in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Indoor Bike Trainers. Increasing of household consumption expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Indoor Bike Trainers will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers market size will increase to 140 Million US$ by 2025, from 80 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers.

This report researches the worldwide Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CycleOps (USA)

Kurt Manufacturing (USA)

Minoura (Japan)

Tacx (Netherlands)

Wahoo Fitness (USA)

RacerMate (USA)

Elite (Italy)

Schwinn (USA)

Sunlite (USA)

BKOOL (Spain)

RAD Cycle (USA)

Technogym (Italy)

Conquer (USA)

Blackburn Design (USA)

Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Breakdown Data by Type

Smart Bike Trainers

Classic Bike Trainers

Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Breakdown Data by Application

Online Channels

Offline Channels

Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Smart Bike Trainers

1.4.3 Classic Bike Trainers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Online Channels

1.5.3 Offline Channels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production

2.1.1 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production

4.2.2 United States Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production

4.3.2 Europe Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production

4.4.2 China Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Production

4.5.2 Japan Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Smart and Classic Indoor Trainers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

……Continued

